Carly Rae Jepsen has released a video for “Too Much,” a standout bit of dance pop from her new album Dedicated, out today via Interscope. The clip’s action goes down in a high school gymnasium, where Jepsen and a crew of doppelgängers perform choreography that incorporates glitter, mirrors, several delicious tacky lamps, one sofa, and a cake-filled food fight. I can’t emphasize enough that the visual features a lot of blonde wigs. Jordan Palmer and John Hill, who share credits throughout Jepsen’s new LP, produced the track.

Jepsen previously released videos for Dedicated’s two lead singles “Now That I Found You” and “Party For One.” Her press run also included a performance of “Too Much” this week on The Late Late Show With James Corden and a visit to the BBC Live Lounge last month to cover Khalid’s Disclosure-produced single “Talk.” The album is her first since the commercially disappointing but critically acclaimed Emotion dropped in 2015. Jepsen released an Emotion remix project and an EP of songs that didn’t make that album’s cut the following year.

Jepsen is touring the U.S. behind her new music starting next month; those dates are available here. Watch her “Too Much” video below.