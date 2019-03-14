Carly Rae Jepsen has released the video for “Now That I Found You.” The single was previously teased in the trailer for the next season of Queer Eye and officially released last month. The video, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Nelson de Castro, is a loving tribute to both the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s and cat ladies.

The clip features Jepsen pledging her love to an indifferent but obscenely adorable orange Scottish fold kitty, who Rolling Stone reports is an Instagram celebricat named Shrampton. Jepsen’s dreamlike world becomes more surreal as she takes monster hits of catnip from a hookah only to realize that her kitty escaped while she was in an altered state. Jepsen’s desperate search for her cat on the rainy streets of Manhattan eventually turns into a recreation of the final scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, when stars George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn share a romantic moment while rescuing a lost orange cat in the rain.

“Now That I Found You” is expected to be on the album Jepsen has hinted will drop in 2019, but as of yet, no title or release date has been announced. The last time we checked in with Jepsen she was telling an enthralling tale about watching singer Seal load up on carbs.

Watch the new video below.