Carly Rae Jepsen celebrated the release of her fourth album, Dedicated, with an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The Canadian singer gave a charming and modest performance of the album’s final pre-release single “Too Much,” backed by a full band clad in white.

The album’s other singles are “Party For One,” “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Julien.” She released a video for “Now That I Found You” and recently covered Khalid’s hit “Talk” in the BBC Live Lounge. Jepsen’s last studio album was 2015’s Emotion, which was followed up with the outtakes EP Emotion: Side B the following year. Watch her Corden performance below.