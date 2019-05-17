News \
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform “Too Much” on Corden
Carly Rae Jepsen celebrated the release of her fourth album, Dedicated, with an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The Canadian singer gave a charming and modest performance of the album’s final pre-release single “Too Much,” backed by a full band clad in white.
The album’s other singles are “Party For One,” “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Julien.” She released a video for “Now That I Found You” and recently covered Khalid’s hit “Talk” in the BBC Live Lounge. Jepsen’s last studio album was 2015’s Emotion, which was followed up with the outtakes EP Emotion: Side B the following year. Watch her Corden performance below.