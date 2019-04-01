News \
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album Dedicated, U.S. Tour Dates
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced the title and release date for her upcoming album, Dedicated, which is due out May 17 via School Boy/Interscope. A press release confirms that the singles “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” will both be included on the album, though the entirety of the track list has not yet been revealed. Jepsen has also announced a tour of headlining U.S. dates beginning in late June.
Jepsen released a video for Dedicated single “Now That I Found You” earlier this month. Her last full-length studio album was 2015’s E•MO•TION, but she released the companion piece, an outtakes collection called E•MO•TION: Side B in the summer of 2016. You can pre-order Dedicated here and get early access to tickets for the upcoming tour; further ticketing information is available via Ticketmaster. Check out Jepsen’s full list of tour dates below; this appears to be the cover art for Dedicated.
June 27 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
June 28 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 29 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
July 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
July 5 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
July 6 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
July 7 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
July 9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
July 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
July 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
July 13 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
July 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
July 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
July 17 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
July 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
July 21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
July 23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
July 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
July 26 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
July 27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
July 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
July 30 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
August 1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
August 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
August 3 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 4 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
August 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
August 8 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
August 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern