Madonna – “Future” (ft. Quavo)

Madonna has released another new single from her upcoming album Madame X called “Future.” While it unfortunately doesn’t feature the rapper of its namesake, the track includes a guest verse from another Atlanta native: Migos’ Quavo.

This turn toward hip-hop isn’t completely new for Madonna, who last week released another single called “Crave” with Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee. She’s also released two other singles so far: “Medellín” and “I Rise.” Earlier this week, she announced that she’d still be performing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite numerous calls to boycott the event. She also recently announced a run of tour dates in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Hear her new song “Future” below.