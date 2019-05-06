Madonna Announces U.S. Tour

Ahead of her new album Madame X, Madonna has begun to announce the dates for the U.S. leg of her Madame X Tour. So far, the tour includes three short residencies: after kicking things off with a five-night run of shows at BAM, she’ll head to Chicago for four nights at the Chicago theater, and then Los Angeles for five nights at The Wiltern. The Madame X Tour will also include stops in Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, and Philadelphia, though information about those shows has yet to be released.

Madame X is Madonna’s fourteenth studio album, and her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart. Madonna released the album’s first single, “Medellín” (ft. Maluma) last month, along with a music video. After performing “Medellín” at the Billboard Music Awards last week, Madonna shared the second single from Madame X, titled “I Rise.” Madame X is out on June 14 and features contributions from the likes of Quavo, Swae Lee, and Anitta. Find the newly announced U.S. tour dates below, and expect more tour announcements from Madonna in the near future.

Madame X Tour:

09/12 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/14 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/15 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/17 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/19 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/21 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/22 New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/15 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/16 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/17 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/21 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11/12 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/14 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/17 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern