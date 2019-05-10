Madonna – “Crave” (ft. Swae Lee)

Madonna has released another new single from her forthcoming album Madame X. Titled “Crave,” the track follows her recent singles “Medellín” and “I Rise,” and arrives with a guest verse from Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee. The combination might sound out of character, but feels surprisingly fitting for the Mike Dean-produced acoustic-trap single. Madonna recently announced a run of U.S. tour dates. Madame X marks Madonna’s first full-length album since 2015’s Rebel Heart. Hear “Crave” below.