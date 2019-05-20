Daddy Yankee and Snow’s collaborative single “Con Calma” aims to reinvent the latter’s 1992 hit “Informer” for a new generation of Latin crossover fans.

“Con Calma” recently topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, marking Daddy Yankee’s sixth No. 1 outing and his first since 2017’s Justin Bieber-assisted global hit “Despacito.” The Latin radio smash also received a significant boost from Katy Perry’s remix release on April 19.

Snow’s original hit “The Informer” spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993.

See Daddy Yankee and Snow’s “Con Calma” lyrics translated to English below.

[Intro: Daddy Yankee]

D-D-D-D-D-DY

Play N’ Skillz

¡Run!

[Pre-Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

What’s your name, baby?

Every since I saw you, I knew you were for me

Tell your friends that we are ready

We’ll continue this in the after party

What’s your name, baby?

Every since I saw you, I knew you were for me

Tell your friends that we are ready

We’ll continue this in the after party

[Coro: Daddy Yankee]

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She is a murderer, when she dances she wants the world to see her

I like your poom-poom, girl

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She has adrenaline in the middle of the dance floor, come do whatever you want

I like your poom-poom, girl (¡Hey!)

[Verso 1: Daddy Yankee]

I see that you’re alone, join me

The night is ours and you know it

I feel like

Grinding you, mami, that ram-pam-pam, yeah

That criminal, it’s a crime how she moves it

I have to arrest you because if I begin, I won’t stop

You have criminality, but I give you fatality

Live the movie floating in my gravity

Daddy puts the rule, you have to obey

Mami, there’s no pause, what’s going to happen?

Move it, move it, move it to the back

Move it, move it, to the front and to the back

[Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She is a murderer, when she dances she wants the world to see her

I like your poom-poom, girl

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She has adrenaline in the middle of the dance floor, come do whatever you want

I like your poom-poom, girl (¡Hey!)

[Verse 2: Daddy Yankee]

You have the fire and I have the candle

Call 911, the soles are burning

She turns me on when she models that mini skirt

Mami, you’re sick but you won’t cancel your show

They call you the queen of the party

Your body has too much swag

Bust a move, don’t, don’t, don’t stop, wow! Do it, do it (Yo)

We’re two bandits between rumba and romance

Play another one, DJ, so she can dance

Move i, move it, move it to the back

Move it, move it, to the front and to the back

[Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She is a murderer, when she dances she wants the world to see her

I like your poom-poom, girl

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She has adrenaline in the middle of the dance floor, come do whatever you want

I like your poom-poom, girl (¡Hey!)

[Verse 3: Snow & Daddy Yankee]

Come with a nice young lady (What?)

Intelligent, yes she gentle and irie (¡Fuego!)

Everywhere me go me never lef’ her at all-ie (Dile)

Yes-a Daddy Snow me are the roam dance man-a (Snow)

Roam between-a dancin’ in-a in-a nation-a (Prr-prr-prr)

You never know say daddy me Snow me are the boom shakata (¿Qué-qué-qué-qué?)

Me never lay-a down flat in-a one cardboard box-a (¡Sube, sube!)

Yes-a Daddy Yankee me-a go reachin’ out da top (What?)

[Chorus: Daddy Yankee & Snow]

Calmly, I want to see how she dances

Move your poom-poom, girl

She is a murderer, when she dances she wants the world to see her

I like your poom-poom, girl

Calmly, ya’ no say daddy me Snow me I go blame

I like your poom-poom, girl

‘Tective man a say, say daddy me Snow me stop a girl down the lane

I love your poom-poom, girl

