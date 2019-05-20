After decades in the industry, Maroon 5 sure know how to churn out a hit. For the 2018 single “Girls Like You” they decided to recruit Cardi B for a verse, which brought the song critical and commercial success. The anthem became the band’s fourth No. 1 hit, their first one since 2012’s “One More Night.”

The crossover-hit helped Cardi B become the first female rapper to replace herself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper even appeared in the star-studded music video, featuring a collection of powerful female celebrities and activists, ranging from Ellen DeGeneres to Millie Bobby Brown.

See the full Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s “Girls Like You” lyrics and video below.

Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you

You spent the weekend getting even, ooh

We spent the late nights making things right between us

But now it’s all good, babe

Roll that backwood, babe

And play me close

‘Cause girls like you run ’round with guys like me

Till sundown when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun, and yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you

I spent last night on the last flight to you

Took a whole day up tryna get way up, ooh

We spent the daylight tryna make things right between us

But now it’s all good, babe

Roll that backwood, babe

And play me close

‘Cause girls like you run ’round with guys like me

Till sundown when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun, and yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

I need a girl like you

Maybe it’s 6:45

Maybe I’m barely alive

Maybe you’ve taken my shit for the last time, yeah

Maybe I know that I’m drunk

Maybe I know you’re the one

Maybe you’re thinking it’s better if you drive

Not too long ago, I was dancing for dollars (eeoow)

Know it’s really real if I let you meet my mama (eeoow)

You don’t want a girl like me I’m too crazy

Fore every other girl you meet its fugazy (okurrrt)

I’m sure them other girls were nice enough

But you need someone to spice it up

So who you gonna call? Cardi, Cardi

Come and rev it up like a Harley, Harley

Why is the best fruit always forbidden?

I’m coming to you now doin’ 20 over the limit

The red light, red light stop, stop (skrrt)

I don’t play when it comes to my heart (let’s get it though)

I don’t really want a white horse and a carriage

I’m thinkin’ more of white Porsches and karats

I need you right here ’cause every time you call

I play with this kitty like you play with your guitar

‘Cause girls like you run ’round with guys like me

‘Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun, and yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you

