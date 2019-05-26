Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is still the No. 1 song in the country after eleven weeks on the chart and seven weeks at No. 1. The track has maintained the position despite other recent hits from Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift, proving that at least as far as the charts are concerned, the viral single has some staying power.

After performing the song with Diplo at Stagecoach last month (where the trio also unveiled a new Diplo remix of the hit) and playing it live with John Mayer on Instagram, X brought the song to Boston Calling, where he joined Anderson .Paak on stage to rap the single, as Stereogum points out. Dressed in a leather jacket with flames and crisp white cowboy hat, the rapper shimmied across stage as the crowd sung the opening verse before X came in with the beat.

Lil Nas X recently announce his upcoming debut EP with a few teasers on Twitter and Instagram. Since then, he’s also unveiled most of the seven-song tracklist. Watch clips of his Boston Calling performance below.

View this post on Instagram WITH A GOAT!! A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on May 25, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT