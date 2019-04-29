After making his own psuedo-country debut as Thomas Wesley last week with a new single (Hey Diplo, Chris Gaines called…), Diplo took the stage with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus at the California country music festival Stagecoach to perform the pair’s recent remix of Lil Nas’ country-rap #1 “Old Town Road.”

The occasion marked Lil Nas X’s first live performance, after his initial version of song rose to viral prominence earlier this year via Tik Tok’s #yeehaw challenge, and sparked controversy after being deemed inappropriate for inclusion on the country charts. Billboard subsequently decided to revisit that decision, and “Old Town Road” premiered on the Country Airplay charts in early April. Billy Ray Cyrus lent his voice to the official remix of the song earlier this month.

Check out footage of the Stagecoach performance, during which Diplo’s gear seems to be set up on hay bales, below.