Carly Rae Jepsen – “Julien”
Carly Rae Jepsen has released another new single from her upcoming album Dedicated. Titled “Julien,” the starry-eyed single joins a collection of tracks like “Party For One,” “No Drug Like Me,” and “Now That I Found You,” offering a house-inflected update on the vocalist’s glistening pop sound.
Carly Rae Jepsen’s last album E•MO•TION was released in 2015. Since then, she’s released one-off singles like “Cut to the Feeling” and “Trouble In the Streets,” collaborated with Charli XCX, announced a run of U.S. tour dates, and said that she once watched Seal eat an entire loaf of bread, plain. Check out “Julien” below.