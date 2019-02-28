Carly Rae Jepsen Once Watched Seal Eat an Entire Loaf of Bread, Plain

Carly Rae Jepsen sat down with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 today to promote her new singles “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me,” but as you may have picked up from context clues, we are not here for that, we are here to discuss bread, specifically the loaf of gluten-free bread that Jepsen said she once witnessed Seal devour by the slice on a private jet. Jepsen explained that she was on said jet with Seal, and also Michael Bolton, because they were booked to perform at “some gala event,” which further investigation suggests was the David Foster Foundation’s 2016 Miracle Gala in Winnipeg. Here is Jepsen’s play-by-play, as coaxed by an atypically curious Lowe:

Carly Rae: They were making travel less expensive. This was their thing. Fun fact, Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t say that.

Zane Lowe: Who is this person? Oh my God.

Carly Rae: It was gluten-free though. So that’s good.

Zane Lowe: It’s totally acceptable. One slice, very deliberately.

Carly Rae: I shouldn’t talk. I’m in television or radio.

Zane Lowe: No, you should. In fact, we’re about five minutes away from me offering you an entire Beats 1 season, no questions asked. Seriously, it’s yours if you want it. Take the real estate. … So could you talk to Seal or was he just eating gluten-free bread the entire time?

Carly Rae: His mouth was rather full.

Jepsen also revealed that she secretly filmed Seal eating this loaf—pretending-t0-text style—and still has the footage on her cell phone. “He opened the bread, he removed a piece, he closed the bread, he ate the whole piece, nothing on it,” she said. “Then he did it all over again.” She did not clarify whether this private jet lacked butter, peanut butter, and jam, or whether Seal, for whatever reason, simply prefers his bread dry.

You can watch this story yourself below. The bread stuff begins around the 5 minute mark.

Update, 8:20 p.m. ET: Here is a photo of Seal and the bread: