Ciara Announces New Album 'Beauty Marks'

Ciara has announced the release of Beauty Marks, her first album in four years, with a photo collage on her Instagram page. In addition to the new album, Ciara will release a new single, ““Thinkin Bout You” on Friday, March 29.

The singer shared the cover art for Beauty Marks, which is out May 10.

Download and Stream my new single #ThinkinBoutYou TONIGHT at 9pm pst/12am est and while you’re at it…Pre-Order my 7th studio album #BeautyMarks available everywhere May 10th!!! pic.twitter.com/2omJ7VBXPr — Ciara (@ciara) March 28, 2019

Ciara released “Greatest Love,” an ode to husband Russell Wilson, in January and in 2018, she released the singles “Dose,” “Level Up,” and “Freak Me.” “Level Up,” was one of Spin’s 101 best songs of 2018.

Beauty Marks follows Ciara’s acclaimed 2015 album Jackie which she released following her acrimonious split with former fiance, rapper Future.