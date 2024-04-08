Missy Elliott Going ‘Out Of This World’ On First Headlining Tour

Hip-hop icon Missy Elliott has accomplished an awful lot in her 30-plus-year career, but she’s never embarked on her own headlining tour until now. The 51-year-old artist today (April 8) announced the Out of This World — The Missy Elliot Experience trek, which will hit North American arenas this summer with support from the stacked lineup of Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my first headline tour,” Elliott said. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!”

Out of This World begins July 4 in Vancouver and will run through Aug. 22 in Rosemont, Il. Elliott reunited with longtime collaborator Dave Meyers for an announcement video, which teases her “intergalactic vision” for the tour. Click here for information on ticket on-sales.

Despite her massive popularity, Elliott hasn’t played more than 13 shows in a single year since 2004. In 2023, her only live appearances came at the aforementioned Rock Hall induction ceremony, the Grammys, two festivals and a one-off headlining concert in Highland, Ca.

Here are Missy Elliott’s tour dates:

July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena