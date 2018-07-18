ciara - "level up" video

Ciara makes a triumphant return to music today with a new single and video called “Level Up,” her first solo music since her 2015 album Jackie. The R&B songstress and dance maven recruits the ReQuest Dance Crew to join her for an intensive, elaborate video for the J.R. Rotem-produced song, which samples New Jersey DJ Telly Tellz’ viral “Fuck It Up Challenge” record.

“Level Up” is a fine song about empowerment and growth, but it’s the video and the Jersey club bounce of the song’s production that grabs your attention. Choreographed by dancer Parris Goebel, Ciara and ReQuest put on an electric, mesmerizing performance and make it look easy. As of now, no album or project has been announced, but with this grand return it would seem that more music should be on the horizon. Watch the video below.