Ciara has released a new single titled “Dose.” The track follows the song “Level Up,” which received a Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop remix earlier this summer. Ciara is currently in the studio working on the followup to her 2015 album Jackie. Last month, the vocalist paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a heartfelt statement on Twitter. Hear Ciara’s new song “Dose” below.