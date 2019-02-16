Jenny Lewis On Ryan Adams’ Allegations: “I Stand in Solidarity With the Women Who Have Come Forward”

Jenny Lewis has published a statement addressing the recent allegations surrounding Ryan Adams. Lewis’ upcoming album On the Line features a number of collaborations with Beck, Ringo Starr, and Ryan Adams, and in light of Adams’ alleged sexual misconduct, the former Rilo Kiley vocalist took to Twitter to publish a statement about her professional relationship with the musician. “I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior,” she wrote on Twitter. “Although he and I had a working professional relationship, I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”

Since Wednesday’s New York Times exposé, numerous other musicians have denounced their involvement with Adams as well. Liz Phair said that while her experience with Adams was “nowhere near as personally involving,” her work with the musician on a double album “ended and the similarities are upsetting.” Singer and model Karen Elson later said that she had a “traumatizing experience” with the songwriter, noting that she’s “encouraged that many women have bonded and helped each other heal.”

Big Colors, the first of a trio of upcoming Ryan Adams albums, has been put “on hold” by Universal Music Group. The musician is also currently being investigated by the FBI’s Crimes Against Children Squad after the New York Times revealed a series of illicit text messages between Adams and an underaged fan.

“To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” Adams later wrote on Twitter in response to the Times’ report. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate.” In a formal statement through his lawyer, Adams later disputed many specifics of the allegations, claiming that he never “engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

