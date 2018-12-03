Jenny Lewis has hung up the rainbow suit and unveiled plans for her fourth solo album, titled On the Line and set to arrive sometime in spring 2019. She’s also announced a coinciding slate of 2019 U.S. tour dates—find them below.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Voyager promises 11 original songs and a personnel lineup including Beck (with whom Lewis recently performed at Red Rocks Ampitheatre), Ryan Adams (who produced Voyager), and Ringo Starr, as well as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bandmember Benmont Tench, producer/bassist Don Was, and noted session drummer Jim Keltner. Other details about the new record are sparse for now, but here’s what Adams told Zane Lowe about the early versions of the new material he’d heard way back in January 2017:

It’s unbelievable, it’s really next level. I think it sounds like, if you’re a Jenny Lewis fan, imagine if she wrote Blonde on Blonde or something. It’s super detailed, it’s next level, which is crazy.

Lewis’s most recent full-length release was the self-titled 2016 debut from Nice As Fuck, her side project with Erika Forster and Tennessee Thomas. Find Lewis’s upcoming 2019 solo tour dates below; tickets are on sale this week.

Jenny Lewis spring 2019 tour dates

March 26 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

March 27 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 29 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

March 30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

March 31 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 2 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

April 4 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

April 5 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

April 6 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 7 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 9 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

April 10 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

April 12 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

April 13-14 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

May 13 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

May 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre

May 16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 17 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Amphitheatre

May 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

May 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

May 21 – Seattle, WA – The Moore

May 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

May 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

May 26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

This post has been updated to reflect correct dates for Jenny Lewis shows in May 2019.