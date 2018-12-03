News \
Jenny Lewis Announces New Album On the Line and 2019 Tour Dates
Jenny Lewis has hung up the rainbow suit and unveiled plans for her fourth solo album, titled On the Line and set to arrive sometime in spring 2019. She’s also announced a coinciding slate of 2019 U.S. tour dates—find them below.
The follow-up to 2014’s The Voyager promises 11 original songs and a personnel lineup including Beck (with whom Lewis recently performed at Red Rocks Ampitheatre), Ryan Adams (who produced Voyager), and Ringo Starr, as well as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bandmember Benmont Tench, producer/bassist Don Was, and noted session drummer Jim Keltner. Other details about the new record are sparse for now, but here’s what Adams told Zane Lowe about the early versions of the new material he’d heard way back in January 2017:
It’s unbelievable, it’s really next level. I think it sounds like, if you’re a Jenny Lewis fan, imagine if she wrote Blonde on Blonde or something. It’s super detailed, it’s next level, which is crazy.
Lewis’s most recent full-length release was the self-titled 2016 debut from Nice As Fuck, her side project with Erika Forster and Tennessee Thomas. Find Lewis’s upcoming 2019 solo tour dates below; tickets are on sale this week.
Jenny Lewis spring 2019 tour dates
March 26 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
March 27 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
March 29 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
March 30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
March 31 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 2 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
April 4 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
April 5 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
April 6 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
April 7 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
April 9 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
April 10 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
April 12 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
April 13-14 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
May 13 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
May 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre
May 16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
May 17 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Amphitheatre
May 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
May 20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
May 21 – Seattle, WA – The Moore
May 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
May 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
May 26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
This post has been updated to reflect correct dates for Jenny Lewis shows in May 2019.