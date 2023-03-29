Jenny Lewis Spreads Joy’All On New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Project was inspired by songwriting prompts from Beck, with whom Lewis will tour this summer
Photo: Bobbi Rich

After releasing the midlife crisis-referencing single “Puppy and a Truck” earlier this month, Jenny Lewis has confirmed details for her new album, Joy’All. It will be released June 9 on new label Blue Note/Capitol, following Lewis’ 15-year tenure with Warner Bros. The album’s second single, “Psychos,” is out today (March 29).

The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman and Postal Service vocalist credits some of the inspiration for Joy’All to Beck, with whom she shares a management company.

“I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck,” she says. “The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free-form style.’”

“Puppy and a Truck” was the first song she submitted, and once Lewis was ready to hit the studio, she teamed for the first time with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, whom she’d met after dropping into a studio session for Lucius in Nashville.

Beyond Cobb’s regular house band musicians Nate Smith and Brian Allen, Joy’All also features contributions from Lucius’ Jess Wolfe, pedal steel whiz Greg Leisz, and Jon Brion.

 

As previously reported, Lewis will be on the road with the Postal Service this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its lone album, Give Up, and will also open for Phoenix and Beck on select dates in August. Beforehand, Lewis will play a handful of her own shows, beginning June 2 in Nashville.

Here is the track list for Joy’All:

“Psychos”
“Joy’All”
“Puppy and a Truck”
“Apples and Oranges”
“Essence of Life”
“Giddy Up”
“Cherry Baby”
“Love Feel”
“Balcony”
“Chain of Tears”

Jonathan Cohen

