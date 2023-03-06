Jenny Lewis Is Surviving Her 40s With Puppies, Trucks, and Harry Styles

Instagram Facebook Twitter
(photo: Scott Legato / Getty Images)

Jenny Lewis‘ 2021 single “Puppy and a Truck” was an endearing chronicle of how to survive one’s 40s with the help of the titular items, and the artist has now set the tune to a music video featuring footage shot while on the road opening for Harry Styles. Naturally, Styles makes a cameo at the very end — in a giant, fluffy dog costume.

In the clip, directed by Lewis and Bobbi Rich, the former Rilo Kiley frontwoman and Postal Service vocalist makes it through the days wearing a pink bunny outfit, jamming on her tour bus, and frolicking on the beach. “I need a dog that’s hypoallergenic / in the poodle milieu and photogenic / don’t shed, don’t bark / and can play in the band,” she sings.

 

“To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes meeting Harry’s fans brought me back to life. I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, and grateful to be able to share my life experiences and my songs, with such a loving audience,” Lewis adds of her experience touring with Styles.

As previously reported, the artist will be back on the road with the Postal Service this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its lone album, Give Up, and will also open for Phoenix and Beck on select dates. In between, Lewis will play a handful of her own shows, beginning July 7 in Chicago.

