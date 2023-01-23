Beck, Phoenix Join Forces for ‘Summer Odyssey’ Tour

Alternative rock titans Beck and Phoenix are joining forces for the Summer Odyssey tour of arenas and amphitheaters. The outing begins Aug. 1 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and wraps Sept. 10 at Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Washington D.C.

Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe will serve as opening acts for the tour, tickets for which go on sale Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. local time. The artists will also appear Aug. 9 at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Beforehand, Beck has three Australian shows on tap in April and an appearance alongside Wilco, Bleachers, and Father John Misty at the High Water festival in Charleston, S.C., on April 15. The artist’s most recent album is 2019’s Hyperspace, which won the Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical.

Phoenix is touring in support of its 2022 album Alpha Zulu, its first in five years. The project was led by the single “Tonight,” featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

Here are the Beck/Phoenix Summer Odyssey tour dates:

Aug. 1: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Aug. 3: Bend, Ore. (Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Aug. 5: Concord, Calif. (Concord Pavilion)

Aug. 7: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

Aug. 8: San Diego (Viejas Arena)

Aug. 9: Costa Mesa, Calif. (Orange County Fair)

Aug. 11: Phoenix (Footprint Center)

Aug. 12: Las Vegas (Michelob ULTRA Arena)

Aug. 15: Morrison, Colo. (Red Rocks)

Aug. 18: Rogers, Ark. (Walmart AMP)

Aug. 20: Houston (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

Aug. 21: Dallas (Dos Equis Pavilion)

Aug. 22: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Aug. 31: Chicago (Huntington Bank Pavilion)

Sept. 2: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob)

Sept. 3: Toronto (Budweiser Stage)

Sept. 5: Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)

Sept. 8: Philadelphia (TD Pavilion at the Mann)

Sept. 9: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 10: Columbia, Md. (Merriweather Post Pavilion)