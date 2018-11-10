Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform “Protect Ya Neck” on Good Morning America

Wu-Tang Clan stopped by Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, where they performed the classic 36 Chambers song “Protect Ya Neck.” The group was joined by Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard for the performance, which was incidentally pretty heavily censored for the TV broadcast.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and to mark the occasion, the group have made a number of recent television appearances, namely performing their songs “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” on Kimmel. The crew also recently announced a new documentary celebrating 25 years of 36 Chambers. Hulu also recently announced a new 10-episode Wu-Tang Clan television drama titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga. An Ol’ Dirty Bastard biopic is also in the works, produced by Wu-Tang member RZA. Watch the group’s Good Morning America performance below.