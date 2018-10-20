Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform Two 36 Chambers Classics on Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live! took place in Brooklyn this week, and last night, Wu-Tang Clan were the musical guests at the event, where they performed classic songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” from their infamous 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Elsewhere in the night, Wu-Tang members Method Man and RZA took part in Kimmel’s recurring “3 Ridiculous Questions” sketch, where he asked the rappers questions like, “Would you rather be hip or hop?”

Earlier this week, Teyana Taylor released a new remix her K.T.S.E. song “Gonna Love Me” featuring Wu-Tang members Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon. The group also recently appeared on the track “Wu Tang Forever” from Logic’s new mixtape Young Sinatra IV. Hulu recently announced a new drama series about the legacy of the Wu-Tang Clan based on two books (The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu) written by RZA. In September, Columbia Pictures hinted that a new Ol’ Dirty Bastard biopic was in the works. Watch the group’s Kimmel appearance below.