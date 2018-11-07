You won’t have to wait long for the just-announced Wu-Tang Clan documentary to be released. The legendary hip-hop group announced that For The Children: 25 Years of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) will arrive this Friday. While there have been other Wu-Tang Clan docs in the past — U God: Rise of a Fallen Soldier (2004), Wu: The Story of Wu-Tang Clan (2007) and Wu Tu Saga (2010), to name a few — this latest documentary differentiates itself as a celebration of the group’s legendary debut 25 years ago.

For the Children: 25 Years of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was directed by Shomi Patwary and features A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg.

Last month, Hulu ordered a new show about the group’s origin titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which will be co-written and directed by RZA. Watch the documentary trailer below.