Former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist (and current Fleetwood Mac member) Mike Campbell has been filming a series of videos of himself playing music in various bathrooms while on the road with Fleetwood Mac. Yesterday, Campbell posted a video from a bathroom in Tacoma, Washington, where he can be seen jamming with his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Neil Finn, as well as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

Campbell replaced longtime Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, who last month sued the band for “breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.” In a statement, the band later said that they were disputing the lawsuit, with spokesperson Kristen Foster saying, “Fleetwood Mac looks forward to their day in court.” Buckingham released a solo anthology titled The Best of Lindsey Buckingham in October. Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac recently covered Tom Petty’s classic song “Free Fallin'” with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Watch Campbell, Finn, and Vedder rock out together in a Tacoma, Washington bathroom below.