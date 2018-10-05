Hear Two New Songs From Lindsey Buckingham’s Solo Anthology

Lindsey Buckingham was recently fired from Fleetwood Mac, but that hasn’t stopped him from releasing new music. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist left the band this spring after a lengthy history of disputes, with drummer Mick Fleetwood adding that Buckingham and the band “just weren’t happy.” In the wake of the split, Buckingham announced a new anthology called Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, which is now available in full.

In addition to featuring solo material from his Vacation and Back To The Future soundtracks, the 3-CD/6-LP collection also includes two completely new original songs titled “Ride This Road” and “Hunger.” The tracks split the difference between Buckingham’s folky, finger-picking skill and the muted rhythm guitar of his more popular LPs. Buckingham’s solo tour starts this weekend in Portland, OR. See the full list of tour stops here.