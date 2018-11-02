Video: A$AP Rocky – “Fukk Sleep” ft. FKA twigs

A$AP Rocky has released a video for “Fukk Sleep” featuring FKA twigs from his May album Testing. Directed by Diana Kunst, the visual opens in a dim-lit lab, where Rocky and twigs lay motionless and wide-eyed on futuristic platforms. They reappear on a New York street and proceed to cause ruckus in a convenience store, fine restaurant, and strip club. The fashion and lighting takes cues from Blade Runner, lending the affair a vague sense of dystopia.

Rocky previously shared videos for Testing cuts “A$AP Forever” featuring Moby and the Skepta collaboration “Praise the Lord (Da Shine). He appeared last month in Blood Orange’s “Chewing Gum” video and recently covered Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” for an Australian radio station. The Harlem rapper kicks off a tour behind his latest project in January. Twigs released her last project M3LL155X in 2015.

Watch the “Fukk Sleep” video below.