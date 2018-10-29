A$AP Rocky Announces 2019 Tour Dates

A$AP Rocky has announced a run of shows dubbed the Injured Generation Tour that will bring his May album Testing across North America next year. The 18-city trek launches on Jan. 8 in Minneapolis and wraps on Feb. 6 in Kent, WA, with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and more. Openers have not yet been announced, nor has the exact nature of said generation’s so-called injury.

The tour will be Rocky’s first since last fall’s Too Cozy Tour with several members of his Harlem crew A$AP Mob. The rapper has appeared in recent months on albums by YG and Blood Orange and appeared this month in the latter’s video for “Chewing Gum.” Rocky also recently sat down with Esquire, with whom he discussed orgies and said the words, “I am fashion.”

Tickets for the Injured Generation Tour go on sale Nov. 2. View the full schedule below.

A$AP Rocky’s Injured Generation Tour Dates

Jan. 8: Minneapolis @ The Armory

Jan. 9: Chicago @ UIC Pavilion

Jan. 11: Toronto @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Jan. 13: Montreal @ Place Bell

Jan. 15: Philadelphia @ The Liacouras Center

Jan. 18: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 20: Washington, DC @ The ANthem

Jan. 22: Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Jan. 23: Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Jan. 25: San Antonio @ Freeman Coliseum

Jan. 26: Houston @ NRG Arena

Jan. 27: Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Jan. 30: San Diego @ Valley View Casino Center

Jan. 31: Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 1: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 2: San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Feb. 5: Portland @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 6: Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center