A$AP Rocky Announces 2019 Tour Dates
A$AP Rocky has announced a run of shows dubbed the Injured Generation Tour that will bring his May album Testing across North America next year. The 18-city trek launches on Jan. 8 in Minneapolis and wraps on Feb. 6 in Kent, WA, with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and more. Openers have not yet been announced, nor has the exact nature of said generation’s so-called injury.
The tour will be Rocky’s first since last fall’s Too Cozy Tour with several members of his Harlem crew A$AP Mob. The rapper has appeared in recent months on albums by YG and Blood Orange and appeared this month in the latter’s video for “Chewing Gum.” Rocky also recently sat down with Esquire, with whom he discussed orgies and said the words, “I am fashion.”
Tickets for the Injured Generation Tour go on sale Nov. 2. View the full schedule below.
A$AP Rocky’s Injured Generation Tour Dates
Jan. 8: Minneapolis @ The Armory
Jan. 9: Chicago @ UIC Pavilion
Jan. 11: Toronto @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Jan. 13: Montreal @ Place Bell
Jan. 15: Philadelphia @ The Liacouras Center
Jan. 18: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 20: Washington, DC @ The ANthem
Jan. 22: Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Jan. 23: Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
Jan. 25: San Antonio @ Freeman Coliseum
Jan. 26: Houston @ NRG Arena
Jan. 27: Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie
Jan. 30: San Diego @ Valley View Casino Center
Jan. 31: Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Feb. 1: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 2: San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Feb. 5: Portland @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 6: Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center