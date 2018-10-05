Devonté Hynes has an atmospheric new video for “Chewing Gum,” from this August’s Negro Swan, his latest album as Blood Orange. The dreamy visuals find Hynes and featured artist A$AP Rocky wearing billowing pastel durags as they cruise through a desert landscape on ATVs from dusk into night. Hynes directed “Chewing Gum” himself, and while it’s conceptually looser than his earlier clip for “Saint,” the subtle play of light, shadow, wind, and texture make a perfectly understated match for the song.

Negro Swan arrived digitally on August 24; the physical LP is out today. Watch “Chewing Gum” below.