Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky Guest With Tyler, The Creator At Coachella

Tyler, the Creator at the 2024 Coachella festival (photo: Valerie Macon for AFP via Getty Images).

Tyler, the Creator tapped into some star wattage for his first Coachella headlining set last night (April 13) in the California desert, bringing up Childish Gambino’s Donald Glover, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis and the Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson for guest appearances throughout his 21-song performance.

Glover, who hadn’t been seen on the live stage as Gambino since an Austin City Limits festival appearance in 2019, performed “Running Out of Time” with Tyler for the first time since that year. Longtime pal A$AP Rocky got in on the fun by guesting on “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.”

Later, Wilson lent a hand on “Earfquake” and Uchis sang during “See You Again.” The set also featured a new verse on “Wusyaname” and the live debut of the song “Best Interest,” a non-album track from the Igor era.

“I had an outstanding time performing at Coachella,” the 71-year-old Wilson wrote on X. “Thank you nephew Tyler, the Creator for having your Uncle Charlie.”