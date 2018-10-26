How’s this for productivity: Ty Segall managed to release his fifth album of 2018 ahead of his fourth one. Tonight’s Fudge Sandwich comes just a week after Segall handed out 55 copies of a new tape called Orange Rainbow at the opening reception for his art exhibit of the same name in Los Angeles. The prolific garage rocker’s latest is unlike this year’s other records, though—it’s chock full of cover songs.

Segall announced the new collection in September with a cover of Spencer Davis Group’s “I’m a Man.” The remainder of the selections include covers of the Grateful Dead, War, Funkadelic, John Lennon, and more.

Before Orange Rainbow, Segall released a solo album of original songs in January entitled Freedom’s Goblin, as well as collaborative albums with White Fence and his band GØGGS. Segall is currently touring the United States both solo and with White Fence. Hopefully he gets some sleep soon. Listen to Fudge Sandwich below.