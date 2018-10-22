Ty Segall released a new album last week, but it almost slipped by unnoticed. The prolific garage-rock singer-songwriter handed out 55 copies of a new tape entitled Orange Rainbow at the opening reception for his art exhibit of the same name in Los Angeles, which took place on October 18. A listing for the 13-track project is available on Discogs, and Pitchfork has officially confirmed the tape’s release. It was sold for $25 and released via Segall’s Drag City imprint God? Records, according to an intrepid Reddit poster.

Remarkably, this is the fifth Segall album that will be released in 2018, though we still have a couple of months left. His new covers album, entitled Fudge Sandwich, is out this Friday (October 26); we’ve heard his Spencer Davis Group cover of “I’m a Man” already. Fudge Sandwich will also include covers of the Grateful Dead, Neil Young, John Lennon, and more. Previously, Segall released a solo album of original songs in January entitled Freedom’s Goblin, as well as collaborative albums with White Fence and his band GØGGS, This is not to mention an obscure tape EP he released with his wife Denee Segall, and Emmett Kelly (of the Cairo Gang) credited to the CIA.

Ty Segall fans should keep an eye out for illegal rips, resale copies, or perhaps news of a wider release of Orange Rainbow. That may be the only way to hear this thing.