Stream Ty Segall and White Fence’s New Album Joy

Ty Segall and White Fence (Tim Presley) have joined forces on a new collaboration titled Joy. It’s been several months since Ty Segall’s last record, Freedom’s Goblin, dropped back in January–and Presley hasn’t released an album since 2014’s For The Recently Found Innocent. The pair previously released music from the release via no-frills singles “Good Boy” and “Body Behavior,” and now you can stream the rest of the album below via Drag City.