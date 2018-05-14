Ty Segall & White Fence Announce New Album, Release “Good Boy”

Ty Segall and White Fence (aka Tim Presley) are back again with a new track, “Good Boy.” The new song is the first single from their upcoming album Joy, and is the follow-up to their 2012 collaboration Hair. The psychedelic new track finds the two men making an offbeat and mellow record full of flowery acoustics and nostalgic vocals. The new album is available for pre-order via Drag City and will be released on July 20th. This is Segall’s first project since releasing Freedom’s Goblin at the beginning of this year.

<a href="http://tysegallwhitefence.bandcamp.com/album/joy" target="_blank">Joy by Ty Segall & White Fence</a>