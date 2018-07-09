Ty Segall and White Fence – “Body Behavior”

The ever-prolific Ty Segall and Tim Presley’s project White Fence recently announced their second collaborative record, Joy, the sequel to 2012’s Hair, and today they’ve released another new song to follow up first single “Good Boy.” This one, titled “Body Behavior,” is a bit more frantic than the previous single, with Presley and Ty Segall harmonizing throughout. Aside from that, the only frills come in the form of the occasional muted palm guitar riff peeking out of the mix.

Joy is out July 20 via Drag City, which recently made their near-complete catalog available on Spotify. Listen to Ty Segall and White Fence’s “Body Behavior” below.