Ty Segall Announces New Album, ‘Three Bells’

Ty Segall has a new album on the way. Titled Three Bells, Segall’s 13th overall studio release is out on Jan. 26, 2024 through longtime label Drag City. Latest single “My Room” is accompanied by a video from previous collaborator Matt Yoka, in which he performs on stage despite being pelted by bananas.

Three Bells will also include the prior singles “Eggman” and Void.” It was produced by Segall with Cooper Crain, who also engineered and mixed most of it. Additionally, Segall collaborated with his wife Denee on five tracks, on the heels of their work together on the 2023 album Surgery Channel. Overall, Three Bells is Segall’s first album under his own name since 2022’s acoustic Hello, Hi.

Segall will play five solo acoustic shows before the end of the year, beginning Friday (Nov. 10) in Jersey City, N.J. A proper North American tour in support of Three Bells will begin Feb. 20 in San Francisco.

Ty Segall Three Bells tracklisting:

1. The Bell

2. Void

3. I Hear

4. Hi Dee Dee

5. My Best Friend 6. Reflections

7. Move

8. Eggman

9. My Room

10. Watcher

11. Repetition 12. To You

13. Wait

14. Denée

15. What Can We Do

2023

Nov. 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic Nov. 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic Nov. 30 – Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren- Solo Acoustic Dec. 1 – North Fork, CA @ Bandit Tavern- Solo Acoustic

Dec. 2 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern- Solo Acoustic

2024 Feb. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall Feb. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall Feb. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Apr. 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Apr. 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Apr. 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

Apr. 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Apr. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Apr. 27 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Apr. 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs

June 28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse