Ty Segall Announces New Album, ‘Three Bells’

Ty Segall has a new album on the way. Titled Three Bells, Segall’s 13th overall studio release is out on Jan. 26, 2024 through longtime label Drag City. Latest single “My Room” is accompanied by a video from previous collaborator Matt Yoka, in which he performs on stage despite being pelted by bananas.
Three Bells will also include the prior singles “Eggman” and Void.” It was produced by Segall with Cooper Crain, who also engineered and mixed most of it. Additionally, Segall collaborated with his wife Denee on five tracks, on the heels of their work together on the 2023 album Surgery Channel. Overall, Three Bells is Segall’s first album under his own name since 2022’s acoustic Hello, Hi.
Segall will play five solo acoustic shows before the end of the year, beginning Friday (Nov. 10) in Jersey City, N.J. A proper North American tour in support of Three Bells will begin Feb. 20 in San Francisco.
Ty Segall Three Bells tracklisting:
1. The Bell
2. Void
3. I Hear
4. Hi Dee Dee
5. My Best Friend 6. Reflections
7. Move
8. Eggman
9. My Room
10. Watcher
11. Repetition 12. To You
13. Wait
14. Denée
15. What Can We Do
Ty Segall 2023-24 tour dates:
2023
Nov. 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic Nov. 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic Nov. 30 – Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren- Solo Acoustic Dec. 1 – North Fork, CA @ Bandit Tavern- Solo Acoustic
Dec. 2 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern- Solo Acoustic
2024 Feb. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall Feb. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall Feb. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Feb. 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Apr. 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Apr. 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Apr. 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
Apr. 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Apr. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Apr. 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Apr. 27 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Apr. 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale
May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlowʼs
June 28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse