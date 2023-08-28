Ty Segall Shares New Song ‘Void,’ 2024 Tour Plans

Having already spent time this year releasing a new album with his side band the C.I.A., Ty Segall returns with his own fresh music today (Aug. 28) in the form of “Void.” The nearly seven-minute track swaps heavy, scuzzy guitars for something a bit more experimental and layered, but for now, it’s unknown if it presages a new studio album.

An accompanying video for “Void” was directed by Segall’s wife Deneé, with whom he also performs in the C.I.A. The artist has also announced a 2024 tour, beginning with a Feb. 20-21 stand in San Francisco. Segall has a handful of dates on tap through the end of this year as well, including rare acoustic sets with his Freedom Band on Sept. 6-7 in Topanga Canyon, Ca.

Segall’s last studio album under his own name was 2022’s “Hello, Hi,” although he released a live album, Live at Worship, in tandem with Emmett Kelly in February.

Ty Segall 2023-2024 Tour Dates:



Sep 6 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Sep 7 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*

Oct 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

Oct 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

Oct 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^

Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

Nov 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic

Nov 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic

Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Apr 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Apr 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Apr 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Apr 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Apr 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Apr 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Apr 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s



*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band

^w/ Axis: Sova