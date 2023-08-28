Ty Segall Shares New Song ‘Void,’ 2024 Tour Plans

Having already spent time this year releasing a new album with his side band the C.I.A., Ty Segall returns with his own fresh music today (Aug. 28) in the form of “Void.” The nearly seven-minute track swaps heavy, scuzzy guitars for something a bit more experimental and layered, but for now, it’s unknown if it presages a new studio album.
An accompanying video for “Void” was directed by Segall’s wife Deneé, with whom he also performs in the C.I.A. The artist has also announced a 2024 tour, beginning with a Feb. 20-21 stand in San Francisco. Segall has a handful of dates on tap through the end of this year as well, including rare acoustic sets with his Freedom Band on Sept. 6-7 in Topanga Canyon, Ca.
Segall’s last studio album under his own name was 2022’s “Hello, Hi,” although he released a live album, Live at Worship, in tandem with Emmett Kelly in February.
Ty Segall 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
Sep 6 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Sep 7 – Topanga Canyon, CA @ Theatricum Botanicum*
Oct 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^
Oct 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^
Oct 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre^
Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
Nov 10 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall – Solo Acoustic
Nov 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom – Solo Acoustic
Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Feb 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Feb 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Apr 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Apr 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
Apr 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
Apr 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Apr 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Apr 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
Apr 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Apr 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale
May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
*Acoustic set w/ The Freedom Band
^w/ Axis: Sova