Ty Segall Rocks Out With Spouse Denée on New Album as The C.I.A.

Aside from his own solo work, Ty Segall plays in a number of other projects where he isn’t the frontperson. Today (Oct. 20), he’s reactivated one of them, The C.I.A., with which he plays bass and percussion in tandem with his spouse Denée on vocals and Emmett Kelly on bass and synth.

The group’s single, “Impersonator,” is a thick slice of electro-dusted fuzz and precedes the Jan. 20 release of a new album, Surgery Channel, by In the Red Records. It’s the group’s first since its 2018 self-titled debut, also released by In the Red. A face-morphing video co-directed by Denée Segall and Joshua Erkman is out today as well.

Segall begins a U.S. acoustic tour Nov. 2 in San Francisco, with Kelly supporting on a number of dates. A full band tour of Australia and New Zealand will get underway Jan. 18 in Perth. Tour dates for The C.I.A. are pending.

Here is the track list for Surgery Channel:

“Introduction”

“Better”

“Inhale Exhale”

“Impersonator”

“Surgery Channel Pt. I”

“Surgery Channel Pt. II”

“Bubble”

“You Can Be Here”

“The Wait”

“Construct”

“Under”

“Over”