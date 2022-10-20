Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent
Baltimore Pride
Pride Crowds
Iggy Pop at 25th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Iggy Pop Inks With Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Label for New Album

Ty Segall Rocks Out With Spouse Denée on New Album as The C.I.A.

‘Surgery Channel’ will be released Jan. 20 by In the Red Records
Ty Segall
Photo: Joshua Erkman

Aside from his own solo work, Ty Segall plays in a number of other projects where he isn’t the frontperson. Today (Oct. 20), he’s reactivated one of them, The C.I.A., with which he plays bass and percussion in tandem with his spouse Denée on vocals and Emmett Kelly on bass and synth.

The group’s single, “Impersonator,” is a thick slice of electro-dusted fuzz and precedes the Jan. 20 release of a new album, Surgery Channel, by In the Red Records. It’s the group’s first since its 2018 self-titled debut, also released by In the Red. A face-morphing video co-directed by Denée Segall and Joshua Erkman is out today as well.

 

Segall begins a U.S. acoustic tour Nov. 2 in San Francisco, with Kelly supporting on a number of dates. A full band tour of Australia and New Zealand will get underway Jan. 18 in Perth. Tour dates for The C.I.A. are pending.

Ty Segall

Also Read

Hear Ty Segall’s Thunderous New Song ‘Hello, Hi’

Here is the track list for Surgery Channel:

“Introduction”
“Better”
“Inhale Exhale”
“Impersonator”
“Surgery Channel Pt. I”
“Surgery Channel Pt. II”
“Bubble”
“You Can Be Here”
“The Wait”
“Construct”
“Under”
“Over”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

you may like

more from spin

Dead Tooth
Partner

Dead Tooth’s New Single ‘Sporty Boy’ Is an Authentic Ode to Making Something Out of Nothing

Main press photo by Stephanie Parsley
New Music

SPIN SETS Presents: Maddy O’Neal

Ty Segall
News

Ty Segall Rocks Out With Spouse Denée on New Album as The C.I.A.

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top