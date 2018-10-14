Paul Simon was the musical guest on last night’s episode of SNL, where he performed the new version of his song “Can’t Run But” that appeared on his latest album In the Blue Light last month. The song was originally released on in 1990 as part of his album The Rhythm of the Saints, where it included Caribbean and African rhythms in place of the new version’s lush and largely orchestral arrangement.

For his SNL performance, Simon was joined by the New York City-based chamber ensemble yMusic, and together they also played the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The performance marks Simon’s ninth appearance as SNL’s musical guest and one of his last performances since he announced his retirement from touring earlier this year.

Simon’s new album In the Blue Light consists entirely of fresh takes on classic songs from his catalog, including new versions of his There Goes Rhymin’ Simon cut “One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor” and his Hearts and Bones track “René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War.” Watch him perform “Can’t Run But” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” live on SNL below.