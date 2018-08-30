Paul Simon’s potentially final album In The Blue Light doesn’t come out until next week, but you can give the album an early listen at NPR.

The new record is a reworking of some of Simon’s previously released solo songs. In the album’s liner notes, Simon writes that he selected “songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough as to be overlooked the first time around.” Simon has already released two revised songs from the album: “Rene And Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War,” from his 1983 album Hearts and Bones, and “One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor,” which was originally released in 1973.

In addition to releasing a new album, Simon is gearing up to the play the last leg of his farewell tour in September, with his final concert scheduled to take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on September 22.

In The Blue Light comes out on Friday, September 7.