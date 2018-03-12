News \
Paul Simon Announces Final Leg of His Farewell Tour
Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his Homeward Bound farewell tour. “I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” Simon said in the initial announcement of his first Homeward Bound dates last month. “I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.” The final leg includes two Madison Square Garden shows and closes at another New York City venue to be announced. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on Friday; tickets for the New Orleans and Washington DC shows go on sale Saturday. Find more information regarding ticketing on his official site. Check out the new dates below and the full tour dates here.
Sept. 5: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 7: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 8: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BBT Center
Sept. 11: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sept. 12: Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre
Sept. 14: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sept. 15: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept. 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 20: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 21: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 22: New York, NY – TBA