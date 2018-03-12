Paul Simon Announces Final Leg of His Farewell Tour

Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his Homeward Bound farewell tour. “I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” Simon said in the initial announcement of his first Homeward Bound dates last month. “I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.” The final leg includes two Madison Square Garden shows and closes at another New York City venue to be announced. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on Friday; tickets for the New Orleans and Washington DC shows go on sale Saturday. Find more information regarding ticketing on his official site. Check out the new dates below and the full tour dates here.

Sept. 5: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 7: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 8: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BBT Center

Sept. 11: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sept. 12: Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre

Sept. 14: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 15: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 17: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 20: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 21: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 22: New York, NY – TBA