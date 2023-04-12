Instagram Facebook Twitter
Peter One
His Hometown
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Yaeji With a Hammer
Yaeji Uses Dance Music To Grapple With Discontent on With a Hammer

Paul Simon Details Dream-Inspired New Album, Seven Psalms

Seven-part composition has been in the works for four years and will be released May 19
Paul Simon performing in April 2022 (photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy).

As tipped here last summer, Paul Simon will return next month with a new album, Seven Psalms, which was inspired by a vivid dream he had about the project on Jan. 15, 2019. Due May 19, the seven-part composition is meant to be listened to as one continuous piece and was “predominantly” performed by Simon, according to a statement.

“The dream was so strong that I got up and I wrote it down, but I had no idea what that meant,” Simon, 81, elaborates about the process in a new trailer, which also teases an upcoming Alex Gibney-directed film, In Restless Dreams. “Gradually, information would come. I would start to wake up two or three times a week between 3:30 and 5 in the morning, and words would come. I’d write them down and start to put them together.”

“This is a journey, for me, to complete,” he continues. “This whole piece is really an argument I’m having with myself about belief, or not.”

 

Also Read

Trevor Noah Returning to TV as Grammy Host for Third Time

Seven Psalms was “recorded entirely on acoustic instruments” and features contributions from British vocal group VOCES8, Simon’s wife and fellow musician Edie Brickell, and engineer/musician Kyle Crusham. The cover art is a close-up of Two Owls, by artist Thomas Moran.

“I’m looking for the edge of what you can hear,” Simon further says of Seven Psalms, which will arrive on his own Owl Records imprint through Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment. “I can just about hear it but I can’t quite. That’s the thing I want. How do you get there? Sometimes you find it to make something that has magic.”

This is Simon’s first album of new material since 2016’s Stranger to Stranger. Two years later, he re-recorded 10 album tracks from his solo discography for In the Blue Light, which featured classical- and jazz-leaning musicians such as Bill Frisell, the National’s Bryce Dessner, Wynton Marsalis, and the ensemble yMusic.

Simon retired from touring in 2018 but continues to make occasional live appearances, including his first performance at the Newport Folk Festival last summer in Newport, R.I.

Here is the track list for Seven Psalms:

“The Lord”
“Love Is Like a Braid”
“My Professional Opinion”
“Your Forgiveness”
“Trail of Volcanoes”
“The Sacred Harp”
“Wait”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

Paul Simon performing in April 2022 (photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy).
News

Paul Simon Details Dream-Inspired New Album, Seven Psalms

Brevin Kim
Interviews

Brevin Kim’s Big, Bleeding Heart

(Credit: Eric Weiss)
Features

10 Punk Rock Museums Around the World That Prove Punk Will Never Die

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top