Trevor Noah Returning to TV as Grammy Host for Third Time

Inside Rx Papi's Twisted Life Story
(Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Trevor Noah is only a week out from having concluded his seven-year run as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, but he’s confirmed a quick return to the airwaves. The South African comedian will host the 2023 Grammy Awards for a third time on Feb. 5. The event airs live on CBS.

His first major post-Daily Show endeavor, Noah’s extensive Off the Record tour begins Jan. 20-22 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre. He has dates on tap through a seven-night stand at San Francisco’s Masonic Theatre in late November and early December 2023. Noah’s most recent standup special, I Wish You Would, premiered Nov. 22 on Netflix. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the performer “has more than 30 projects in various stages of development” through his Paramount-based company, Zero Day Productions.

Beyoncé (nine), Kendrick Lamar (eight), Adele (seven), and Brandi Carlile (seven) lead the nominees for the upcoming Grammys. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Randy Merrill. and Harry Styles each scored six.

In related news, CBS has set a Dec. 21 airdate for Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, which was filmed April 6 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the guest performers are Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Sting, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy and Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty, and Stevie Wonder.

Beyonce

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile Lead 2023 Grammy Nominations

Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Elton John, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Oprah Winfrey will also make special appearances.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

