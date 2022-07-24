Instagram Facebook Twitter
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music
Rhea Seehorn. Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul
‘Better Call Saul’s Kim Wexler and the Sexism of the Anti-Heroine
5 Motorcycles I Can’t Live Without: Daniel Ash of Bauhaus/Love and Rockets/Tones On Tail

Watch Paul Simon Make Newport Folk Festival Debut During Nathaniel Rateliff’s Set

The appearance as a surprise addition to Rateliff’s Simon tribute
Paul Simon and Nathaniel Rateliff
Photo Credit: Rett Rogers

It’s hard to believe folk rock legend Paul Simon has never played the Newport Folk Festival before, but there’s a first time for everything. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats brought out the 80-year-old beloved singer/songwriter during their set yesterday (July 23), which happened to be a tribute to Simon.

“This has been a real joy and an honor to do these songs and learn these songs as a tribute to our good friend Paul Simon and the work he’s done,” Rateliff said near the end of his set. “And I’d really love it if I could invite Paul Simon to the stage.”

Together, they played “Graceland,” and then Simon handed Rhiannon Giddens the mic for an updated rendition of “American Tune.” He then sang “The Boxer” with Jerry Douglas, Lucius, Rateliff and his “old family friend” Lukas Nelson, and closed the evening out with a chilling solo rendition of “The Sound of Silence.”

The performance was a rare one for Simon, who announced his retirement from touring in 2018. He’s played only sporadically in public since then. “What a joy working with Nathaniel and his incredible band. The atmosphere at the festival was nothing short of wonderful,” Simon said in a statement after the set.

“It’s hard to put into words the joy we felt bringing the great American songwriter Paul Simon to the Newport Folk stage. Thank you, Paul, for your songs, your voice and your presence,” Rateliff added.

Watch Paul Simon’s four-song set below.

 

 

 

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All
Allison Russell performing at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival.
Education

The Newport Folk Festival: So Much More Than Music

Impact

Bloom Vol 22: Trust

Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

you may like

more from spin

Joni Mitchell
News

Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Concert Appearance at Newport Folk Festival

Paul Simon and Nathaniel Rateliff
News

Watch Paul Simon Make Newport Folk Festival Debut During Nathaniel Rateliff’s Set

Tom Morello
News

Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled After Fan Rushes Stage at Rage Against the Machine Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top