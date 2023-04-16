Karol G Makes SNL Debut With Mañana Será Bonito Songs

Colombian singer Karol G performed two songs on Saturday Night Live (April 15) last night from her chart-topping album Mañana Será Bonito, the first Spanish-language Billboard 200 chart-topper ever from a female artist.

On “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” the singer was joined by a sizable, casually attired choir for a laidback take mirroring the island vibes of the song’s music video. On “Tus Gafitas,” Karol G took things up a notch, performing in a black convertible prop while backed by a four-piece band.

The episode was hosted by Cuban/Spanish actress Ana de Armas, who joined Karol G earlier this week for the first-ever Spanish language SNL commercial teaser.

The SNL appearance follows last month’s release of Karol G’s new song with Shakira, “TQG,” and her confirmation as one of the headliners of Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in early August.