Instagram Facebook Twitter
Blink-182
Blink-182 Returns in Style at Coachella for First Show With Tom DeLonge Since 2014
Metallica
Every Metallica Album, Ranked
DYLAN IN JAPAN

Karol G Makes SNL Debut With Mañana Será Bonito Songs

Look for the artist as one of Lollapalooza’s headliners later this summer
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Ana de Armas, Karol G" Episode 1844 -- Pictured: Musical guest Karol G performs "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora" on Saturday, April 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Colombian singer Karol G performed two songs on Saturday Night Live (April 15) last night from her chart-topping album Mañana Será Bonito, the first Spanish-language Billboard 200 chart-topper ever from a female artist.

On “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” the singer was joined by a sizable, casually attired choir for a laidback take mirroring the island vibes of the song’s music video. On “Tus Gafitas,” Karol G took things up a notch, performing in a black convertible prop while backed by a four-piece band.

The episode was hosted by Cuban/Spanish actress Ana de Armas, who joined Karol G earlier this week for the first-ever Spanish language SNL commercial teaser.

The SNL appearance follows last month’s release of Karol G’s new song with Shakira, “TQG,” and her confirmation as one of the headliners of Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in early August.

Lil Yachty Saturday Night Live

Also Read

Lil Yachty Makes SNL Debut With Rock-Inspired Let’s Start Here Songs

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey attend The Drop: Lana Del Rey at the GRAMMY Museum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
News

Lana Del Rey Crashes Bleachers’ Festival Set for Live Debut of ‘Margaret’

News

Karol G Makes SNL Debut With Mañana Será Bonito Songs

Gorillaz
News

Coachella: Gorillaz, Blondie, the Weeknd’s Surprise, and More Highlights From Day 1

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top