Karol G Gets Better With Time on Mañana Será Bonito

Karol G wants the world to know that bichotas have feelings too.

After breaking into the male-dominated reggaeton scene with her Latina “woman boss” persona on 2020 hit “Bichota,” Karol G lets her emotions fly on Mañana Será Bonito. The singer proves she’s an all-around Latin pop star, basking in new sounds and discussing the internal struggles she faced while keeping up her tough exterior in a cathartic and colorful collection of songs Across the new album’s 17 tracks, she keeps the perreo-ready bangers coming, while also branching out to show her rock, Afrobeats, Mexican banda, and electronica influences.

Mañana Será Bonito (which translates to “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”) is technically Karol G’s fourth studio album, but after years of forging her own path in reggaeton, she’s finally getting to enjoy the success she’s created for herself while soaring across various genres. Last year, she channeled a beachfront paradise in the Afrobeats-infused “Provenza,” which remains a dreamy highlight on the album. But now, Karol G also steps out with her girlfriends in “Besties,” a twinkling reggaeton romp empowering women to lean into “la putería” and let loose on the dance floor.

On the fiery “TQG” — which stands for “Te Quedó Grande,” or “Too Big For You” — Karol G teams up with Colombia’s Latin pop icon, Shakira, fresh off of roasting her ex (and former FC Barcelona superstar Gerard Piqué) in Bizarrap’s viral “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The duet gives Shakira another outlet to sharpen her She Wolf claws, with both ladies lyrically torching what’s left of their past relationships. “At least with me, I kept you pretty,” Karol G sings in Spanish in the knockout anthem.

The multiple collaborations on the album also allow Karol G to explore new sounds. She embraces dembow in the frenetic “Ojos Ferrari,” partying the night away with rising Dominican rapper Ángel Dior and Puerto Rican singer Justin Quiles. In tropical club banger “Kármika,” her sound collides with its reggae roots thanks to Jamaican superstar Sean Paul’s refreshing feature. And then there’s the feel-good title track, where Mexican singer Carla Morrison beautifully compliments Karol G as an assuring voice of reason.

But she also dives into her own genre’s perreo intenso era with a co-sign from ex-Plan B member Maldy on the fierce “Gatúbela.” She channels Wisin y Yandel’s classic “Noche De Sexo” on the sultry “X Si Volvemos,” which includes Aventura frontman Romeo Santos. But Karol G also looks to reggaeton’s future on the charming “Cairo,” which expands the genre with house music beats. Later on the album, Karol G dabbles in regional Mexican music in the ballad “Gucci Los Paños,” a track about kicking an ex to the curb that blends banda music with a trap corrido twist. She even touches on pop-rock in the lovesick “Tus Gafitas,” which was co-produced by Finneas.

Now that Karol G has reflected on her success and all the highs and lows that have come with it, she’s shaped all of those emotions into her most adventurous album yet. “La Bichota” gets better with time, while continuing to evolve and push her limits. On Mañana Será Bonito, the future looks bright for Colombia’s next pop queen.