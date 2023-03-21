Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish Anchor Lollapalooza Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow X Together anchor the lineup for this year’s Lollapalooza, which will take place Aug. 3-6 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Lollapalooza is, for now, Eilish’s only announced stateside show of 2023. She will play a handful of international dates throughout the next several months, including the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds festivals in late August.

Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pusha T, and Lil Yachty are among the other 170 acts on the bill. Local Chicago artists include Louis the Child, Dehd, Sincere Engineer, Friday Pilots Club, Motherfolk, and Kidd Kenn.

A ticket presale begins Thursday (March 23), with prices increasing periodically as the festival gets closer. Layaway plans are available for all tickets, starting with as little as $20 down.

Festival organizers remain committed to giving back to Chicago, having donated $2.2 million to the Lollapalooza Arts Education fund to support arts education in the city’s public schools. The event also hosts an annual job fair, partners with other local festivals such as Black Culture Fest, and has helped fund improvements in Grant Park spaces such as tennis and pickleball courts.