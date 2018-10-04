Nicki Minaj Trolls Cardi B With New “Nicki Stopped My Bag” Merch

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B still aren’t on good terms. In the wake of their appearance on the Migos track “MotorSport,” the two had a falling out, which Nicki later said “really, really hurt her.” Since then, the two rappers have continued to battle it out over a $5,000 gift basket Nicki allegedly gave to Cardi as a baby gift. Cardi, however, says she never actually received the gift. More recently, the two got into a physical alteraction at a NY Fashion Week party, which Nicki later said was “humiliating” while on Beats 1 Radio promoting her latest album Queen.

In the wake of the fight, Cardi addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat.” Since then, the phrase “Nicki Stopped My Bag” has gone on to become a meme on Twitter and Instagram and today, Nicki dropped a new line of merch printed with the phrase. The TSA-inspired backpacks, shirts, and jackets each feature the words “Nicki Stopped My Bag” printed on the front, and currently available on Nicki’s website.