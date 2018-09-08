Cardi B Involved in Physical Altercation with Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Week Party

Cardi B was involved in a physical altercation with Nicki Minaj at a NY Fashion Week party Friday night in New York. In video footage posted to Twitter, Cardi can be seen lunging toward Nicki, throwing a shoe in her direction before event security arrived to break them up.

Later in the night, Cardi B was photographed with a tear in her dress and a sizable bruise over her right eye as she exited the party. Reports from TMZ confirm that the bruise was the result of their confrontation.

“I’ve let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat!” Cardi later wrote on Instagram. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fuckin off!! I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody fuck with my success!!!”

Though she doesn’t name anyone directly in the post, Cardi has made similar remarks about Nicki in the past surrounding an alleged $5,000 baby gift that no one seems to know whether Cardi and her new baby Kulture actually received or not. See video footage of their NY Fashion week confrontation below.

CARDI B AND NICKI MINAJ FIGHT pic.twitter.com/Y3vDRmBwMq — Mihaela (@mihaeladxl) September 8, 2018